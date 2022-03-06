Sociologist links Russia-Ukraine, other global crisis to personal interest

After a thorough evaluation of the Nigerian security challenges and rise in global crisis, especially the Russia-Ukrainian war, a Sociologist from the Department of Sociology and Anthropology in Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-ife, Osun State, Dr. Adeniran Busuyi, has said that the solution to the unrest is for everyone to allow collective interest supersede personal gains.

Busuyi said that the collective efforts have been jettisoned by all for individual gains which have continuously turned out to be the reasons for conflicts in Nigeria and globally.

He noted that if everyone could return to the collective idea as well as ensure kindness to one another, the crisis would subside and peace and harmony that existed many years before now, would return and make the world a better place to live.

The expert stated this at an event to celebrate the 60th birthday of Olumide Adewale with the theme: “Engineer Adewale Ismail Olumide’s act of kindness: humanity Personified.

According to him, the contemporary negative happenings are not peculiar to Nigeria as the world is going through various mishaps the latest being the war between Russia and Ukraine, and all this can end immediately if everyone become kind to one another.

“In Nigeria today we are battling banditry, kidnapping, ritual killing, and other forms of violence. On the problems in the world, are we to blame religious leaders, political leaders, and traditional leaders, he asked. Rather, heart of kindness and humanity had been lost in today’s people”.

He explained that, humanity represents the quality of being human and that the power of humanity is the strength of an individual’s commitment to the force of collective actions.

The Don argued that the previous generation lived on earth with the virtues of collectivism as against individual gains that had become the current thread in the 21st century.

While arguing that the most important religion today is humanity, Busuyi stated that every religion preaches love, tolerance, and kindness which were the symbol of humanity.

According to the varsity don, education and knowledge only teach us how to succeed in the world, but kindness in the heart brings positive change.

The sociologist argued that kindness is everything in this world, it’s the best possible treasure, while humanity is not just limited to kindness”.

Addressing the gathering, the celebrant commended the organisers of the party on his behalf, describing the surprise birthday party as a turning point in his life. According to the celebrant, It’s also a challenge for him to do more good.

While thanking God for his attaining the age, Adewale noted that he never thought he was in any way kind since he sometimes appeared blunt saying that he learnt much of the virtues from his disciplinarian father.

He stated that what he learnt from his father, who was a retired police officer, and a disciplinarian while staying in the barracks shaped his lifestyle and was responsible for his actions.

Adewale promised to be more polite and help the needy more, just as he urged Nigerian leaders to conduct themselves with the fear of God, saying it is only through that we can have a better society.

