Socio-political activist rallies support for Tinubu ahead first anniversary

As President Bola Tinubu administration heads towards its first year in office, renowned socio-political activist and critic, Adesunbo Onitiri, has called on all democrats, political parties, labour leaders, society organizations, and patriotic Nigerians to support the government to succeed in addressing the country’s challenges.

Onitiri stated that the economic and insecurity situation in the country calls for sober reflection, cooperation and genuine love for the country and not blame game strategy.

The socio-political activist made the appeal through a statement released yesterday in Lagos and made available to The Guild.

He said: “This is the time that all political parties, Labour and society organizations should join hands with the President to salvage the country, instead of instigating Nigerians to violence.

According to Onitiri, “We have no other country we can call our own. Anarchy is not the solution to our many problems and definitely not the best.

“Anarchy will abruptly end our democratic rule. We plead that Nigerians should love their country and not let our dear country burst into flames.

“Instead of the blame game we should earnestly look for solutions. Every problem has a solution. Nigeria’s problems definitely have solutions. Our duty as good citizens is to look for solutions to our problems.”

Onitiri recalled how he and many other patriotic Democrats confronted the military to usher in the current fledging democracy. Let the democracy endures as we learn through our mistakes.

He pointed out that many advanced nations also went through this process that took them many years for their democracy to mature.

The social critic noted that Nigeria is so much endowed and blessed with human and natural resources. We cannot afford to destroy the country because of our personal interests.

He explained that It would be unfair to heap all the economic, insecurity and social blames on President Bola Tinubu as he was not the cause of the whole decadence.

“President Tinubu is trying so much to bring the country out of the woods. The only way to appreciate his efforts is to support and encourage him.

At this crucial period of our nation, he urged all Nigerians to be patriotic, selfless and love this country first before self. “We should also be our brothers keepers without hike in prices of goods or hoarding them. Let’s all make sacrifices for our nation.”

Onitiri advised President Tinubu to urgently create employment opportunities for our teeming restive youths in the agricultural sector, and the proposed state police.

The Federal government, he also suggested, should continue to cut down cost of governance, especially remunerations of the Legislature.

Above all he said, the President should recover all looted funds, put them back to use for the vulnerable Nigerians as well as peg prices of foodstuff to be within reach of the masses.

Onitiri commended Tinubu’s efforts so far and prayed that God would endow his government with all enablement and strength to put our dear country back on course.

The socio-political activist expressed the hope and resolute that Nigeria shall rise again and soon be one of the greatest countries in the world, the world’s first tourism destination that all Nigerians should all be proud of.