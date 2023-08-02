Social media influencer bags 3yrs jail term for defaming Nollywood actress

A popular social media influencer, Nwakaego Okoye, has been sentenced to three years jail term by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for defaming popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, and refused to apologise over her actions.

Okoye, who committed the act through her Tik Tok handle, was sentenced by the judge after pleading guilty to the act levelled against her by the actress at the court.

Delivering the ruling on Wednesday, Justice Nicholas Oweibo convicted the online celebrity on two-count charge of cyberstalking Badmus.

However, in a consideration that followed the convict’s remorse, Oweibo gave her an option of paying a fine of N150,000 in lieu of jail time

According to the charge, Nwakaego and one Chimabia (now at large) conspired to commit the offence between December 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos. It added that the offence contravened Sections 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(c) and 27 of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015.

In a viral video, the young woman was filmed claiming that the ace Nigerian thespian is a pimp who gives out young girls to politicians for their sexual pleasure, in exchange for a fee.

While tagging the actress as a ‘pimp’, Okoye further alleged that Eniola Badmus tried wooing her friend to a man for gratification. However, the TikTok user was arrested shortly after by the actress who reported the case to the police.

Upon interrogation, Okoye confessed that she defamed the actress because a friend, Fortune Ibe, promised to pay her N200,000. Seen in a video clip apologising for her actions, Okoye said she needed the money to pay her house rent, adding that desperation pushed her into acting in such a manner.

She said, “What happened was that a friend of mine, Fortune Ibe, said if I should come out and talk about Mrs Eniola Badmus, he was going to send me N200k because I told him about my rent.

“That was what prompted the video. I am so sorry; I just did that because I was desperate to pay my house rent. I just did it because of the money.”

