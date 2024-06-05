29.2 C
Social media influencer attacks Rudeboy, reveals details on new marriage

By Isioma Chidera

A popular social media influencer, Saidaboj, has.responded to hip-hop music star, Paul Okoye, popularly called Rudeboy, stance on relationships and money, saying his wife accepted his marriage proposal because of his.money.

Saidaboj,. meanwhile, faulted the artiste’s decision to part ways with his first.wife for another woman, describing the move as irrelevant.

The influencer attacked the singer on Wednesday after he cautioned parents not to allow their female children listen to motivational speakers that encouraged them to set high financial standards for their suitors.

Rudeboy joined dozens of Nigerians online that have reacted to Saidaboj’s statement that a man should have at least N50 million in his account before deciding to get married.

The “Reason With Me” crooner posted on his Instagram page yesterday, advising mothers to keep their daughters away from “money relationship preachers.”

He wrote, “As long as you continue to allow some of these idiots to influence your daughter… Money, money, bill him, bill him, know your worth, know your worth, more girls will continue to fall victim.”

