Snoop Dogg, Modric become Swansea City co-owners

English Championship football club, Swansea City, has announced that American artiste, Calvin Broadus, popularly called Snoop Dogg and Real Madrid legend, Luca Modric, have acquired a minority stake of the club’s ownership.

Snoop Dogg made a surprise cameo on Swansea website modelling the clubs 2025/26 season jersey which led to the club announcing him to have joined its ownership list and also an investor of the Welsh side.

Two American businessmen, Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, who took over reigns at the club in 2024, in a joint statement, stated that the rapper influence could further promote the club on social media as they aim to get more followership after their relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

The duo, who also confirmed that Real Madrid legend, Modric, also joined the stakeholders at the club, relayed that the incoming of the two personalities would further boost its revenue to invest more in new players under the profit and sustainability rules in British football.

While confirming the development, Snoop Dogg stated that his love for the game prompted the decision to join the club’s ownership list.

He said: “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.”