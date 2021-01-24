SMEDAN selects 90 persons nationwide for empowerment

THE Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has selected 90 beneficiaries from all the local governments areas of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for empowerment.

The Director General (DG) of the agency, Umaru Dikko Rada, said this in an interactive media session in Abuja. He said this was to ensure that people with brilliant ideas, skills are identified and empowered.

The DG said SMEDAN will build their skills and ideas into full blown businesses where people will be employed and income generated. Every year the agency selects three to four states where the intellectual capacities are tested.

He added that after the testing, the agency takes them through intensive training. The first 10 will be given substantial amount of money to run their businesses while a token will be given to other participants.

“SMEDAN is working on shifting the mind of the people from white collar jobs into becoming entrepreneurs and employers of labour. This programme has been taken to primary and secondary schools, the teachers of these schools have undergone trainings so they can teach the pupils well.”

Dikko said this is to imbibe entrepreneurship spirit in the life of these children. The idea of having a beautiful curriculum vitae and taking it round offices is over, he stressed, adding that the agency identifies youths that cannot rent a space and reach out to them by providing space for them so they can settle down to do business with ease.