Smart bins will revolutionalize waste management in Lagos- LAWMA boss

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, has charged Lagos residents to acquire waste bins for domestic storage of waste, to promote a clean home and sustainable environment.

Gbadegesin stated that the introduction of the smart bins in the state’s waste management system, was a game changer, as it would quicken the process of waste collection by assigned PSP operators.

He gave the charge at LAWMA headquarters, Ijora Olopa, on Tuesday, during the demonstration of evacuation of LAWMA smart bins, by waste evacuation trucks.

The LAWMA boss said, “The smart bin has added features that improves the functionality. For example, this smart bin has a RFID chain that will enable us to know when it is emptied by the PSP operators. With this bin, we are able to know if they are working, so that we can use that to monitor and assess their performance”.

“The smart bin is geolocated to a specific residence. That means when you buy the smart bin, we deliver it to a house and pin it to that house. So forever, the bin is associated with that house. If it is stolen, we can track it, tell where the bin is, and monitor it remotely in our control room. The bins are not only smart but also durable. It has a 15-year warranty. So it gives comfort to every resident, and it’s good quality for money,” he added.

He noted that the durability and ability to track the location of the bin, set it apart from the traditional waste bins, adding that the smart bins were colour coded, to encourage waste separation and recycling among residents.

“Getting this bin means you have now come into the new waste management system we are developing in the state. We have two types of bins: the green one for general waste and the blue for recycling. If you have the recycling bin, there is an opportunity for you to get incentives for the recyclables that you collect”, he enthused.

“I urge every Lagosian to embrace this innovation. It’s 2024, and with Artificial intelligence and other innovations, Lagos can’t afford to be left behind. If you want to be part of the new Lagos, you need to get this smart bin. It will help us achieve our shared goal of keeping Lagos clean”, he stressed.

He appealed to the populace to imbibe the innovative initiatives introduced by the Authority to improve waste management in the state, urging them to shun indiscriminate dumping and engage the services of assigned PSP operators.