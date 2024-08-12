Slain soldier’s friends release identity after Sokoto attack

As Nigerians await the Defense Headquarters statement on the four slain soldiers in Sokoto State, colleagues and friends of the deceased military officers have started revealing their identities, eulogising their contribution to the country’s security.

One of the names revealed was Captain Ibrahim Yohanna, who was said to have led the troop before the ambush that claimed their lives in Gudu Local Government Area of the state.

They added that Yohanna died barely nine months after his wedding to his wife, Jossy Happiness, who was said to have been in deep mourning after her husband’s death news filtered in.

Aside from the deceased, it was gathered that the attackers also inflicted injuries on two soldiers during the attack in Sokoto.

The deceased officer’s friends and members of his church disclosed this on Monday through their social media handle, commiserating with his wife and family members.

“Hmmm…my beloved Predecessor back then in ABU Zaria (ESM), a very dedicated Organist who loves God, as troubleless as he was, I was surprised to hear he joined the Nigerian Army .. From Maiduguri to Lagos etc & then Niger state.. Unfortunately I heard the sad story of your departure from this realm of life.. U lost ur younger sister, elder brother & now u are gone. May the LORD comfort us all.. We’ll miss u dearly beloved Captain Ibrahim Yohanna (Presido Commando). Sai mu zo,” a friend of the deceased, Genesis Kaboshio Akau, said.

“Another hero has fallen,” a close friend remarked, reflecting the deep loss felt by all who were touched by Yohana’s life and service. His family, still reeling from the joy of his wedding just months ago, is now grappling with the overwhelming grief of losing a beloved son, brother, and husband.

They described Yohana as an exemplary officer dedicated to his duty and always willing to go above and beyond to protect the lives of others. His death is not just a loss to his family and friends but to the entire nation.

It was gathered that the soldiers were ambushed along the Kukurau-Bangi Road while on patrol of the local government.

The terrorists, who attacked the troops, were said to have set two Nigerian Army vehicles ablaze.