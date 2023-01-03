Slain ex-CBN employee son’s body recover from Ogun river

Barely three days after a former employee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kehinde Fatinoye, and his wife, Bukola, an employee of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, were assassinated in Ogun State, the corpse of the couple’s son, Oreoluwa, has been recovered by the police from Ogun river.

As gathered, the decomposing body of the couple’s son was said to have been discovered floating on the river by fishermen in the state.

It was learnt that the corpse of the former banker’s son was found on Tuesday floating on the rover with both hands tied with rope to the back.

Oreoluwa’s parents were killed by yet-to-be-identified assassins on New Year’s Day and he was taken away from home and thrown into a river along the Adigbe-Obada road in Abeokuta, the state capital.

After the tragedy, divers were said to have been hired by the state Police Command to search for the body of Oreoluwa and after his discovery, they took away the body.

Speaking on the discovery, the fisherman, Idowu Taiwo, said he discovered the body floating on the river while he was preparing for the day’s work.

He said, “On Monday, we heard that someone was thrown into this river, but this morning while we were preparing for work, the police approached us and pleaded with us to inform them any time we discover the body.

“But, this morning, around 7.30, we discovered the body while we were checking on our equipment in the river. I called someone to help us get the number of the PPRO to tell him that we have discovered the body. Not long after, the police came and we showed them the body after we had brought it to the river bank.”

Earlier, it was learnt that the assailants after killing the couple, set their corpse and the house, located within the Ibara Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta, ablaze.

It was learnt that the killers had trailed the couple to their residence from their church, where they had attended the crossover service to usher in the new year.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police had commenced an investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the Fatinoyes.

