Six youngmen in Niger Police net over illegal arms possession

No fewer than six men were arrested by operatives of the Niger State Police Command after being caught in possession of illegal arms and several weapons used to terrorize residents of the state.

The young men were apprehended by officers of the enforcement agency over their alleged involvement in criminal activities, including thuggery, armed robbery, and disturbing the public peace.

According to the state’s Command Public Affairs Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, the suspects were nabbed during a raid conducted by operatives attached to the Tundun-Wada Division.

Abiodun, in a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, disclosed that the operation was carried out following complaints from residents of the Tunga area of Minna, who had reported incidents of thuggery and other criminal activities orchestrated by the suspects in the community.

“Following reports of thuggery in the Tunga area of Minna on June 9, 2025, police operatives attached to the Tundun-Wada Division conducted a raid between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on June 11, 2025,” Abiodun stated.

“This operation targeted the premises of identified miscreants terrorizing Tundun-Wada North and its environs, leading to the arrest of one Abdulwahab Suleiman, a resident of Behind Nau’zo area, Tunga,” he added.

According to him, during questioning, the suspect confessed and named five other members of his group.

Those arrested include Rabiru Bello, Adamu Nasiru, Aliyu Murtala, Abdullahi Abubakar, and Bello Hassan, all aged between 19 and 20.

Abiodun further noted that the suspects were found in possession of six cutlasses, a knife, a pair of scissors, and substances believed to be cannabis.

The officer added that the investigation is still ongoing, and the suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further investigation and appropriate legal action.