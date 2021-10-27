Six villagers sustain gunshots wounds during gunmen attacks in Ogun

No fewer than six villagers sustained gunshot wounds when gunmen invaded Jegede village in Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State,

Aside from the six persons currently hospitalised after the attacks, the gunmen suspected to be land grabbers popularly called Omo Onile also inflicted varying degrees of injuries on other residents.

The six persons, who were said to have been rescued by Nigerian Police attached to the Agbara Divisional Office, were: Sunday Okorie, Shoneye Akeem, Lakan Oloyede, Jimoh Musibau Akande Oyedeji, and Hamzat Idris.

Confirming the attacks on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen, the Ogun Command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that three of the alleged attackers have been arrested and detained for prosecution.

The three persons arrested by the law enforcement agency officers led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Saleh Dahiru, were: Adewale Muyibi, Kamoru Ayodele, and Taofeek Ogundele.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspects were apprehended following a report received by the police in Agbara that some gunmen believed to be land grabbers had invaded the village.

He noted that the suspect armed with dangerous weapons went on a rampage on arrival, shot, and inflicted injuries on some members of the community while some others scamper for safety.

According to him, upon the report, the DPO Agbara division, SP Saleh Dahiru, led his men to the scene where six men were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, and the exhibits recovered from them included, six live cartridges and fourteen expended cartridges.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

