Six vehicle occupants die after autocrash in Yobe

No fewer than six persons lost their lives in a fatal road accident involving a trailer and a truck in Yobe State.

The crash reportedly happened after the Canter truck allegedly drove against traffic and rammed into the oncoming trailer, leading to a violent head-on collision that left the vehicles badly damaged.

The incident occurred on Thursday, with eyewitnesses explaining that the impact trapped several occupants inside the vehicles before emergency responders arrived.

The accident took place along the Potiskum–Damaturu highway, a major route linking parts of the state.

An eyewitness said the truck was on the wrong lane at the time of the crash, adding that four people inside the trailer were confirmed dead at the scene, while the remaining two victims were occupants of the Canter truck. Two other passengers survived the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, said six people died in the accident, while two others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. He noted that investigations have begun to determine the exact cause of the crash and urged motorists to observe traffic rules and drive cautiously to prevent similar tragedies.