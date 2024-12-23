Six travellers die during Abia auto crash

The Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency has confirmed the death of six persons in a fatal road accident which occurred in Mmuri axis of Ohafia Local Government Area.

The agency said the crash occurred when a trailer loaded with chippings collided with a Sienna bus carrying nine passengers.

Casualties from the auto crash was confirmed by the spokesman for the agency, Nelson Anya, in a statement on Monday.

“ARTSMA officials, led by the general manager, Col. Ezichi Kalu, promptly responded to the distress call and arrived at the scene to provide critical intervention.

“The team mobilised resources, including a crane and two towing vans, to rescue victims and manage the situation.

“Regrettably, six individuals lost their lives on the spot; one passenger sustained severe injuries, while two others suffered varying degrees of injuries,” it added.

The agency extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and to the affected road transport workers.

The agency announced that the road has been fully cleared and reopened to traffic. It advised motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

“ARTSMA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of Abia state’s roadways. This incident highlights the critical need for collective responsibility in upholding road safety guidelines,” the statement added.