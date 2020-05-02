Six Togolese nationals, two others test COVID-19 positive in Oyo

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Oyo State Governor, Sayi Makinde, has disclosed that six Togolese nationals and two others have tested positive to coronavirus, increasing number of confirmed cases to 20 in the state,

Makinde added that the two other cases, of the eight results received from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), were residents of Ogbomoso.

The governor, in a statement on his official social Media handles earlier late yesterday, hinted that another confirmed case recorded in Kano state was presently being managed in Oyo State.

According to him, the test results of a medical doctor deployed to University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, and a State Security Service (DSS) officer were received from NCDC and both proved positive.

“We have started receiving results of pending COVID-19 confirmation tests. Two tests came back positive late last night. One from a UCH doctor who returned from Kano and another is a worker with the State Security Service.

“Another eight tests came back positive today. Of the eight newly confirmed cases, six are Togolese nationals and the remaining two are Oyo State residents in Ogbomoso.

“In addition to the case recorded in Lagos which was announced yesterday, another confirmed case recorded in Kano is also being managed in Oyo State. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to 20.

“Please, keep taking advantage of the provision for testing for COVID-19 in Oyo State. Call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, to book a test”.