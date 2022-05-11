Six soldiers, policeman die during clashes in Taraba

No fewer than six soldiers and a police officer were reported to have been killed and others injured after gunmen ambushed their vehicles in Tati axis of Taraba State.

The police officer, whose name was not identified but attached to the 67 Police Mobile Force (PMF) team in Takum, was said to have sighted the terrorists approaching his checking point on foot and opened fire at them.

During the gun battle, the policeman was said to have been killed after he exhausted his magazine and took to his heels, but rather than the gunmen allow him to leave, they went after him.

After killing the policeman, the gunmen were said to have attacked a convoy of soldiers, who were passing by while gunshots were been fired, but decided to stop and engage the terrorists.

During the clashes, the commanding officer was said to have been abducted by the gunmen that also killed six of his colleagues in the convoy before zooming off into the forest.

During an interview with newsmen on Wednesday, the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area, Shiban Tikari, confirmed the incident and that the gunmen showed expertise in their attack on the law enforcement personnel.

He said that when the army got to Tati community, they heard the sporadic gunshots but because the terrain was a difficult one, they followed them up with motorcycles.

According to the chairman, the commanding officer is still held hostage by the gunmen and some soldiers have gone in search of him inside the forest.

He noted that six corpses of the army personnel were recovered after the attack with the exception of the commanding officer.

“These terrorists are well trained,” “If you hear of their mode of withdrawal and attacks, you will know that they are well trained.” he said.

Meanwhile, on his part, the Commissioner of Police in Taraba, Abimbola Sokoya, was said to have confirmed the incident, particularly the killing of the policeman but he could not speak for the Nigerian Army.

