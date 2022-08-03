Six soldiers die during helicopter crash in Pakistan

No fewer than six soldiers on board a military helicopter have been confirmed dead after it crashed in Pakistan.

The commander of the south Pakistan-based 12 Corps, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, was among those killed on the helicopter.

A separatist insurgents in Pakistan’s resource-rich Balochistan province was said to have claimed that they shot down the military helicopter.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, A senior military official dismissed the insurgents’ claim as propaganda and fake news indicating that the helicopter crashed during bad weather.

According to him, it went down during a flood relief operation on Monday which killed all six soldiers on board including a top army commander.

On their part, The Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an umbrella group of Baloch insurgent groups was said to issued a statement to newsmen which also claimed that its fighters shot down the “low flying helicopter” with an anti-aircraft weapon.

However, the group was said to have not provided any evidence for their claim.

As gathered, Ethnic Baloch militants have for decades waged an insurgency against the Pakistani government in the southwestern province, complaining that its rich gas and mineral resource are unfairly exploited to the benefit of other parts of the country.

The province is also home to deep-water Gawadar port, which neighbouring China has been developing as part of a multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to link road and sea routes with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. The insurgents oppose those projects and try to attack them.

