Six schoolchildren die, 11 others injure after bomb explosion in Afghanistan

No fewer than six children have been confirmed dead while 11 others were left with varying degrees of injuries when three bombs exploded at a high school in western Kabul, Afghanistan.

As gathered, the bomb exploded during school hours with the students all in their classrooms when three bombs exploded simultaneously, causing panic within the school.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, spokesman for Kabul Police commander, Khalid Zadran, said that they were yet to ascertain the perpetrators of that bomb attack

Zadran noted that investigations were ongoing, adding that the injured victims have been taken to a nearby hospital in the community for treatment.

“Three blasts have taken place in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people, six had been killed and 11 injured in the explosions,” he said.

On his part, the head of a hospital, who declined to be named, said that at least four people were killed while 14 others sustained degrees of injuries in the blasts.

Also, a medical centre, Emergency Hospital, was said to have disclosed through a post on their social media handle that they had received seven children injured in the explosions and that they were responding to treatment.

