Six Russian tourists die after submarine mishap in Egypt

At least six Russians have been confirmed dead, and 39 foreign tourists were rescued after a recreational submarine sank off the Egyptian Red Sea near Hurghada.

As gathered, the submarine, named “Sindbad”, had 50 people onboard, including 45 tourists of different nationalities from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden, and five Egyptian crew members.

It was believed the incident occurred after the underwater craft taking the tourists on an undersea cruise of coral reefs in the Red Sea got filled up with water uncontrollably, leading to the deaths.

The Red Sea Governor, Amr Hanafi, who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, disclosed that no one was missing in the submerged pleasure craft.

“Coordination and communication are ongoing with all embassies, consulates, and relevant authorities, to provide all necessary facilitation, issue required documents for the passengers, and ensure all aspects of medical care are delivered,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian authorities has commenced investigations with crew members to determine the causes of the submarine sinking.

60 Sokoto inmates regain freedom after Wamako’s intervention
Three Kwara mechanics bag death sentence for killing colleague

