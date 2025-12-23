Six Rivers PDP lawmakers defect to APC

Six members of the House of Representatives from Rivers State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defecting lawmakers said the lingering crisis in their former party made it impossible for them to effectively pursue their political aspirations, adding that they had resolved to align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers formally announced their defection through letters addressed to the House, attributing their decision to internal divisions and unresolved political crises within the PDP.

The letters were read by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Tuesday at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

While reading from the letters, Abbas cited “divisions and unresolved political crisis in the PDP” as the reason for the lawmakers’ exit.

With the latest defections, the PDP’s strength in the Rivers State caucus of the House has dropped from 12 members to just two.

The remaining PDP lawmakers from Rivers State are the House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, and Kelechi Nwogu.