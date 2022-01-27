Updated: How six policemen escape death during helicopter crash in Bauchi

Fastening of seat belts and other safety measures were likely to have assisted six Nigerian police officers in escaping death during an helicopter crash inside Bauchi Airport, even though they sustained varying degrees of injuries.

As gathered, the ill fated helicopter which departed Abuja on Wednesday for Bauchi had arrived its destination before the reported crash and whatever that could have been the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained by the appropriate authorities.

Sources from Bauchi said that rescue team were able to arrive to the accident scene on time so as to avert more damages and that the six survivors were already taken to nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

They claimed that those the officers who survived the crash were lucky and that from indication, they were all on seat belt while the helicopter was going down.

One of the sources who spoke under anonymity confirmed to The Guild that himself and other colleagues saw the helicopter while going down and that they all noticed that something was not right the way it went down.

He indicated that they noticed rescue team started moving towards where the helicopter had crash landed and that radio were made for all other emergency team to be on standby.

“We saw the helicopter going down too fast. Although we were a bit far to actually know what had gone wrong with it but later learnt of the crash and all passengers on board were alive.”

Until the Accident Investigation Bureau, (AIB) released information about the victims on Thursday and helicopter accident several hours after the crash, families of those involved and police were yet to speak on the accident and health conditions of the victims.

From AIB report, it confirmed how six police officers escape death during helicopter crash that occurred at Bauchi Airport Yesterday evening.

The accident bureau stated that they had gotten the notification about the accident which occurred Yesterday, adding that they released the information immediately they got it.

“The accident occurred on 26th January, 2022 around at Bauchi Airport. The NPF helicopter had departed Abuja at 16:54 UTC for Bauchi with Six persons on board maintaining 5,500ft. There were some injuries but no fatality.” it said.

AIB-N, assured that investigations were ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the crash as they enjoined the public to assist them with authentic evidences or information which would aid the process of investigations.

“The investigating agency, AIB-N needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clips, evidences, or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigations. ” it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

