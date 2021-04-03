Six policemen die, others injure during military, protesters clashes ​in Myanmar

No fewer than six policemen were reported to have been killed when the law enforcement officers and anti-military regime demonstrators clashed across Sagaing region in Myanmar.

Of the six policemen killed, one was said to have a 25-year-old cop, Thang Hou Gin, who joined the Civil Disobedience Movement against Myanmar’s junta, and led the protesters during the clashes in Tamu, a township in the Sagaing region.

Trouble was said to have started after Gin led the protesters to attack a police outpost in Tamu with three-hand grenades that were hurled at the post, killing five police officers instantly.

In retaliation, the law enforcement officers opened fire at the demonstrators to prevent further breakdown of law and order across the region.

During the action, it was gathered that the leader of the protesters died after been hit by a bullet about 200 meters away from the outpost that was under attack in the town.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have left their homes in rural areas of Myanmar’s Magway state to escape the junta’s violent crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

According to activist group Justice for Myanmar, at least 10,000 people have taken refuge in forests in the region as soldiers have been raiding and looting properties and kidnapping civilians since the beginning of March.

Over 540 people have been killed in the junta’s brutal clampdown on protests against the military’s Feb. 1 power grab, according to various rights organizations.