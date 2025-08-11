Six persons die after fire raze building in US

Four teenagers and two adults have been reported dead and dozens of others sustaining varying degrees of burns after fire razed a building in Maryland, United States.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the fire ripped through the building and burnt the burnt occupants despite efforts to get them rescued by firefighters.

It took over an hour for the 70 firefighters to control the overwhelming fire from spreading further, causing two of them to suffer severe burns of different degrees.

At Charles County in Maryland, where the building is located, the Master Deputy State Fire Marshal, Oliver Alkire, termed the incident, which happened at about 8:40am yesterday, as the deadliest fire incident in the community in over a decade.

”The house was built in a year when they should have had hard-wired smoke alarms, I can’t confirm if they were actually activated.