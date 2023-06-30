Six passengers die during bomb explosion in Borno

At Least six persons have been reported to have died when a commercial vehicle drove over a bomb hidden by Boko Haram along the road in Borno State.

It was gathered that the five passengers died after the explosion while the driver passed on several minutes after at a hospital where he was rushed to in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The incident occurred on a rural road between Bama to Kawuri in Konduga Local Government Area, a major route commutters use for travelling to other parts of the state.

Sources said that the attack was coordinated by the Amir Jaysh of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, Ari Hajja Fusam, and it was carried out from their camp in Gaizuwa, a location that was a few kilometers away from the scene of the attack.

A Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, on Friday, narrated that the ill-fated vehicle was a Toyota starlet.

He added that the vehicle was returning from Adamawa state when it run over a hidden landmine that was placed along the road by the terrorists.

According to him, the driver, who was severely injured, later passed away one hour later in a hospital in Maiduguri.

“The Road between Bama to Konduga has been very peaceful as it has not witnessed any attack in the last 6 years until now when the insurgents decided to plant bombs on the road”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

