Six passengers die during auto crash in Osun

No fewer than six persons have been confirmed to have died during an accident that occurred on Imesi-Ile Highway, in Osun State.

The six passengers were among the 17 persons involved in the accident that occurred after two vehicles had head-on collision on the road.

Confirming the casualties on Sunday, the Sector Commander for Osun Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Henry Benamesia, disclosed that the accident occurred yesterday at 9:44pm due to the brakes failure of one of the vehicles, resulting in the death of six persons.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, the Sector Commander said that an articulated vehicle without a number plate, collided with another blue commercial truck on Imesi-Ile hill with casualties due to speeding.

“We have five dead victims taken to the University Teaching Hospital in Osun (UNIOSUN) by the Nigeria Police before the arrival of the FRSC team.

“The last dead victim was trapped under the truck and we were able to use a machine to remove the trapped body from one of the vehicles,” Benamesia said.

He charged road users to drive defensively in order to prevent any form of accidents.

Benamesia, however, advised drivers to drive with caution and ensure their vehicles were in perfect condition before embarking on any journey.

