Six passengers die after auto crash in Anambra

Six people have died in a collision between a truck and a bus at Nawfia axis, near Enugu-Agidi Junction, along the Awka–Onitsha expressway, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the crash occurred late on Friday as a result of excessive speed arising from drivers of a yellow and black tipper with registration number FGG21XV, and a red bus, with registration number XQ398AA.

The Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bridget Asekhauno, confirmed the crash to journalists in a press statement released on Saturday.

Asekhaumo said the accident resulted from reckless driving and involved a yellow and black tipper, registration FGG21XV, and a red bus, registration XQ398AA.

She said, “Two vehicles were involved – a yellow-and-black tipper truck with registration number FGG 21XV and a red 608 bus registration XQ 398 AA.

“The total number of people involved was 32, comprising nine male adults and 23 female adults. The collision resulted in six fatalities—two male adults and four female adults. Five female adults sustained injuries, and 21 people were rescued unhurt.

“All victims were taken to Amaku General Hospital, where medical staff confirmed the deaths. The road obstruction was cleared, and normal traffic flow has resumed.

“An eyewitness, who was a passenger in the bus, said that the vehicle was travelling from Ebonyi State to Onitsha after attending a burial organised by the Catholic Women Organisation.

“The witness reported that the driver had been driving recklessly, overtaking several times dangerously to make up lost time. This overtaking led to a collision with the tipper.

“This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless driving. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and urge all motorists to respect traffic laws, avoid aggressive overtaking, and prioritise safety for all road users.”

The FRSC reaffirms its commitment to enforcing traffic laws, educating the public on road safety, and providing quick aid to crash victims.