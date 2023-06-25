Six Nigerian Hajj pilgrims die, others suffer health issues after arriving Saudi

No fewer than six Nigerians performing 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia have been reported dead and 30 others suffered mental challenges during the exercise in the country.

A breakdown of the statistics revealed that Osun and Kaduna States recorded two deaths each while Plateau State recorded one.

The demise of the five was said to have increased death toll of pilgrims participating in the 2023 religious exercise to six.

Aside from that, two pilgrims were confirmed to have lost their pregnancy after they suffered miscarriage while another was delivered of his baby during the religious rites.

The Head of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) 2023 Hajj Medical Team, Usman Galadima, disclosed this statistics during a meeting on the review of Nigerians participation in the Hajj exercise.

He called for the strengthening of the pre-hajj medical screening of intending pilgrims, in order to limit participation to Nigerians that have strength to withstand the rigour of the exercise.

“What we are asking is that the pre-hajj medical screening should be strengthened. Any particular pilgrim is either fit or not fit to perform hajj. It is a pre-requisite for the hajj, to be healthy and have the means. We advocate for strong or very effective pre-hajj screening for hajj,” Galadima said.

He added that the team also diagnosed 30 patients with mental challenges currently undergoing treatment and expected to perform hajj.

“We have been managing them in our facilities. We have about four psychiatrists in the team. We have been managing them and all of them would likely perform hajj because they are a bit stable now,” Galadima said.

The official also said that the 2023 Hajj clinic recorded two miscarriages and delivered one baby through the Caesarian section.

He disclosed that one patient was amputated due to diabetes complications.

Aside from the one case of amputation, Galadima said the team is also worried about the rising cases of fractures among older pilgrims.

Earlier, Galadima said that NAHCON has setup six operational clinics and over 11,000 patients have been attended since the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the 26th of May, 2023.

NAHCON lamented the high number of pregnant women in Saudi Arabia for the 2023 pilgrimage.

Galadima said due to many underlines ailments and some attitudes displayed by pilgrims, many are in critical condition and undergoing medical care at their 6 operational clinics.

He said the common ailments are respiratory tract infections, cough, sour throats, pains in the legs and joints, malaria, fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

He said, “We have had severally cases of that some requiring emergency resuscitation and referral to Saudi Arabia Hospitals.”

Dr Galadima added that, “Most of them don’t come to the clinic to complain as quickly as possible. So, when that happens, they come with complications.

“We also have a large number with complications of these chorionic illnesses. Somebody came with what is called diabetes foot and had to have her foot amputated yesterday (Sunday), otherwise she was at risk of losing his live.

“What we have also noticed now is people falling in the bathroom and we have 4 cases we are treating. You know the floors are tiled and slippery. Especially the elderly are at risk of that.”

