Six million Covid-19 vaccines shipment suffer delay due to US weather

Severe weather conditions across the United States (US) have affected the delivery of over 6 million coronavirus vaccine doses expected to have been shipped to different locations across the country.

Due to the delay in shipment of the over 6 million doses, which represented vaccines for three days transportation, many states have started embracing existing inventory to cover up for the lost grounds.

Announcing the statistics, a senior White House advisor, Andy Slavitt, in an interview with journalists yesterday, cited three reasons for the delay in shipment.

According to him, Logistics firms including FedEx, UPS, and McKesson faced challenges because workers have been unable to get to work to package and ship vaccine kits that were meant for shipment.

Road closures between manufacturing sites to distribution, and to shipping hubs were the second reason. Third, more than 2,000 vaccine sites, said Slavvit, are located in areas with power outages.

“Now, as weather conditions improve, we’re already working to clear this backlog,” he said. Of the 6 million, “1.4 million doses are already in transit today, and we anticipate that all the backlog doses will be delivered within the next week.”