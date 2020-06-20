Six lawmakers leave Gombe COVID-19 isolation center after recovery

Six Gombe State House of Assembly lawmakers have been discharged from coronavirus isolation centers weeks after testing positive to the virus in the state.

The legislatures hinted that for two weeks they had to undergo a series of treatments against the virus in isolation, away from family members and friends.

Led the speaker of the house, Abubakar Kurba, in a press briefing, the six lawmakers commended the state medical team for the treatments received and stated that they would do more for the health sector in Gombe state.

With concerns on the review of the state budget, the legislators pledged their support to the health sector

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Gombe reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The state has reported 451 cases of the virus, 220 recoveries, and 13 deaths as of Friday evening.