Six lautech nursing students die in auto crash

At least six final-year nursing students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) have tragically died in a road accident while travelling to Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to sit for their final examinations.

The victims, including a heavily pregnant student, were all 500-level students of the institution’s Open and Distance Learning Bachelor of Nursing Science programme.

The incident was confirmed by the leadership of the Elegant Nurses Forum of LAUTECH.

According to its secretary, Olabisi James, the vehicle conveying the students crashed on the Suleja-Abuja Expressway while they were en route to school for their semester examinations.

“They were expected to resume face-to-face facilitation today, Monday, February 23, 2026. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims,” James said.

“We mourn this devastating loss and pray for the souls of the departed to rest in eternal peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire LAUTECH community and all those affected by this tragedy.”

While commending emergency responders and medical personnel who attended the scene, the forum urged all road users to exercise caution and prioritise safety while travelling.

As of now, LAUTECH management has yet to release an official statement on the circumstances surrounding the crash. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and provide clarity to the mourning community.