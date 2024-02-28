Six Lassa fever patients die in Kaduna

The Federal Government has disclosed that no fewer than six persons discovered to have contracted Lassa fever have died in Kaduna State.

It stated that the six casualties were among the 12 cases recorded with two additional cases originated from another facility in the Barau Dikko Hospital, while 92 persons were under surveillance as contact persons.

The Minister of State for Environment, Dr Iziaq Salako, who disclosed this on Wednesday, stated that the statistics was ascertained during a meeting with the Kaduna State Emergency Response Team (SERT) to get the etiological pattern of the disease.

Salako made this public at the launch of the National Deratisation Framework exercise to prevent and control the spread of Lassa fever in the country.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mahmud Kambari, Salako, while providing an update on the recent outbreak of Lassa fever reported by the 44 Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna, and the subsequent spread of the disease in the state, said the team visited the 44 Army Referral Hospital on February 25, 2024.

He said the general hygiene and cleanliness of the hospital was assessed and measures put in place to prevent the spread of the disease through disinfection and decontamination which were both deemed effective and found adequate.