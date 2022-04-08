Six Lagos schools get gardens for winning craft competition

The Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), has rewarded six public secondary schools that emerged winners of Public School Craft Art competition with botanical gardens, to commemorate 2021 Lagos Tree Planting Day in the state.

The schools were: Sonmori Comprehensive Secondary School, Ifako Ijaiye, Sanngo Senior Secondary School, Agege, Government Senior College, Agege, Government Junior Model College, Ikorodu, Abesan Senior High School, Abesan and Kosofe Senior College, Ketu.

According to LASPARK, the gardens were meant to serve as learning resources that would expose the students to plant biodiversity and help them understand a range of horticultural practices like propagation, planting and cultivation techniques.

The agency stated that the harder would give the students opportunity to acquire first-hand knowledge, skills, values and initiatives to become active participants in the protection of the environment.

The LASPARK General Manager, Adetoun Popoola, at the unveiling of the Botanical Gardens at the Government Senior College, Agege, noted that the gardens were meant to serve as learning resources that would expose students to plant biodiversity.

Popoola added that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has set a target to make environmental education a core curriculum component in all countries by 2025.

“We are contributing in our small way with this resource to enable school children acquire first-hand knowledge, skills, values and initiatives to become active participants in the protection of the environment.

“The creation of the gardens will also complement activities of the Environmental Bees Club initiative anchored by our parent body, the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

“It is our hope that the gardens will fulfill the desired purpose by nurturing a young, green-fingered generation.” “Though the Mini-Botanical Garden might look small now but we hope it will be natured and cared for to blossom that future generations of students will meet here someday.

Earlier, the Director General Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Muhtari Kano, said that the partnership with LASPARK was in line with the mandate of the foundation which is to conserve the environment by creating green spaces.

Salawu added that the initiative would enlighten the schoolchildren and make them become more aware of the role they can play to protect the environment.

During the presentation ceremony, the director, who was represented by the Coordinator Green Recovery Nigerian Program, Folake Salawu, stressing that the school children need to be trained on how to nurture the botanical garden for the sustainability of the project.

The Principal of the schools, Alamu Olushola, expressed gratitude to LASPARK for the laudable project, urging the Agency to set up more of the Gardens across schools in the State.

She added that the botanical garden will serve as instructional material to the teachers, that the school will put in place all necessary measures to ensure proper maintenance of the Garden.

The gardens consist of over 80 varieties of trees and segmented into 4 sections namely, Edible, Ornamental, Shrubs and Medicine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

