Six kidnappers die after clashing with Delta police

No fewer than six suspected kidnappers have been confirmed dead by medical experts after clashing with policemen in Delta State.

The six suspects were identified as Solomon Danisco alias Piccolo, Nelson Jacob, Oruma Saturday, Whiskey Rufus, Olise Jude, and Precious Urhobowin.

This deceased suspects, as learnt on Thursday, were said to be members of the kidnap ring terrorizing Ebrumede community in Warri and other parts of the state.

Before the kidnappers demise, they had been apprehended by operatives of the Command’s Special Assignment Team on Sunday for persecution after they were linked to several kidnap cases within the state.

The suspects, earlier arrested in Ebrumede area of Warri, were being transported from an arms recovery mission when the team came under heavy gunfire from unidentified hoodlums, in what appeared to be an attempt to rescue the detainees.

The Guild gathered that the incident occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on July 8 along the Patani–Ughelli Expressway, near the Unenurhe axis, while the team was escorting six suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping and armed robbery.

Police had earlier recovered two locally made guns and 12 live cartridges from the first three suspects, and another two firearms with nine cartridges from the remaining trio.

During the exchange of gunfire, all six suspects sustained gunshot wounds inflicted by the assailants’ attack and were rushed to the General Hospital in Ughelli, where they were later confirmed dead by the attending physician.

Preliminary investigations link the suspects to a criminal syndicate responsible for high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies in Ughelli and surrounding communities.

Notably, the group is suspected to have masterminded the abduction of pharmacist Marrha Mudiaga Ese on June 9, who was released on June 24, and the attempted kidnap of one Benson Isigna in April 2025, during which his Toyota Corolla was stolen at Iyede community.

The corpses have been deposited at the General Hospital morgue in Ughelli, while further investigation is ongoing.