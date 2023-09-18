Six IPOBs die during clashes against Army in Abia, Enugu

No fewer than six members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) were reported to have died during clashes against the Nigerian Army troops of 82 Division in Enugu and Abia States.

As gathered, the IPOB members were kills by the troops operating in both states to restore peace and prevent any form of sit-at-home exercise across the state.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, to newsmen on Monday after the clashes.

At Igboro Forest, between Arochukwu and Ohafia Local Government Areas of Abia state, three IPOB members were killed by the military during the clash that ensued while the troops were conducting a clearance operation within the forest.

On winning the fire fight, the troops wasted no time destroying several hideous camps used by members of the groups to perpetrate heinous crimes.

The camps were uncovered, after several weeks of credible surveillance revealed that IPOB/ESN were using the forest as a combat training ground for their members and as a base for planning and launching attacks on targeted civilians, security operatives and government facilities in the state.

On further exploiting the camp, the gallant troops recovered several weapons and ammunition, amongst others. The Items recovered include One improvised 16 Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) Gun mounted on a vehicle, one improvised 12 MBRL Gun, One improvised six MBRL Gun, one AK 47 Rifle, one Dane Gun, six locally made Rocket Launchers, four Improvised Explosive Devices, five Fragmental Jackets, one Baofeng Radio, Military Camouflage Uniforms and several assorted charms.

In a similar development that also took place in the early hours of today, 18 September 2023, same troops of 82 Division NA in synergy with the Nigerian Police Force, acting on credible intelligence busted IPOB/ESN hideout at Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu state.

It was learnt that they were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the area, when the vigilant troops swooped on them.

The armed fighters, who opened fire on sighting troops approaching their camp were however defeated in the fire fight that followed, as the troops responded with overwhelming fire power, neutralizing three of the fighters, while others fled in disarray. The troops recovered three Pump Action Guns and 10 Machetes from the fleeing fighters.

Members of the public are implored to continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with credible information to enhance the fight against terrorism insurgency and other criminal activities

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

