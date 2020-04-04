Six insurance firms launch N5bn covid-19 hazard scheme for 1000 Lagos health workers

In a bid to motivate healthcare workers battling coronavirus in Lagos State, six insurance companies have set up a N5 billion hazard scheme to protect the 1000 workers in the state.

The six firms were Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc, Lasaco Assurance Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, Tangerine Life Insurance Limited and Ark Insurance Brokers Limited.

In a statement released by Lagos State Government on Saturday, the insurance scheme is targeted at motivating Lagos State Health Care Workers and Volunteers to rescue more residents that have contracted the virus.

The funds were signed by the Chief Executives of the firms as their contribution towards ending the pandemic in Lagos state.

Tunde Hassan-Odukale: Leadway Assurance Company Limited; Wole Oshin: Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc; Segun Balogun: Lasaco Assurance Plc; Babatunde Fajemirokun: AIICO Insurance Plc; Livingstone Magorimbo: Tangerine Life Insurance Limited and Kayode Awogboro: Ark Insurance Brokers Limited.

According to the statement, Health workers and volunteer caregivers continue to play an invaluable frontline role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In support of this, Hon. HAB Fasinro of Fenchurch Group has assembled a team of leaders in the Insurance industry that will, in partnership Lagos State Government, help with the practical solution of providing medical, disability/incapacity and term life insurance cover for up to 1000 healthcare workers and volunteers that are in the front line in the fight against COVID-19 in Lagos State.

“They are all “Proudly Nigerian” companies who have collectively agreed and shall bear the cost of all premiums to make available a pool of funds of up to (Five billion Naira) to settle all valid claims. The coverage of the policies will be limited to inpatient hospital cash and life insurance cover for healthcare workers and volunteers in Lagos State.

“This partnership with the Lagos State Government will contribute towards the exemplary effort being made by the State in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would like to take this opportunity to commend the bravery and appreciate the selfless services of our Doctors, Nurses and all the Health and essential service workers who are working tirelessly to help combat this epidemic”.