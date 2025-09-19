Six Gombe youngmen in NSCDC net for exhuming corpse

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State Command has arrested six individuals accused of exhuming a corpse for suspected ritual activities in Kwami Local Government Area.

The suspects, Adamu Umar, Umar Aboki, Abdullahi Dauda, Muhammed Chindi, Kawuji Sarki, and Manu Sale, were apprehended during a joint operation by officers of the State Command Headquarters and Gadam Division.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Buhari Saad, in a statement on Friday, the group allegedly tampered with the grave of the late Mallam Wanzam, an 85-year-old Gadam resident who had been buried only two days earlier.

“Investigation revealed that one Kawuji Sarki contracted Muhammed Isa Chindo, who further engaged the other suspects, to exhume the body and harvest human parts, specifically the eyes, at the price of ₦500,000 each,” Saad disclosed.

He added that the suspects confessed to removing the deceased’s eyes before reburying the body.

Saad noted that one accomplice remains at large, and security operatives are intensifying efforts to apprehend him.

The State Commandant, Jibrin Idris, while condemning the act, reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding communities.

“This crime is not only a violation of the law but also a grave assault on human dignity and cultural values. We want to assure the good people of Gombe State that justice will be served,” Idris said.

He commended the public for their ongoing cooperation with security efforts and urged all citizens to remain vigilant, stay alert to any unusual activities, and promptly report any concerns to help safeguard their communities.

“We call on residents to report suspicious activities promptly to the nearest security formation. Together, we can defeat these criminal networks,” Idris added.

Furthermore, the NSCDC said the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.