Six family members die during crushed crash in Zamfara

Six members of the same family – spouses and their four children – have been confirmed dead in Gusau, Zamfara State after a tipper driver crushed them.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Zamfara State Command, SP Yazid Abubakar, said six people lost their lives in the incident.

The police spokesperson said the deceased comprised four children, a husband and a wife.

“I cannot confirm to you the status of the children whether they are all boys or girls, but they were four. We have apprehended the driver and the investigation is ongoing.

“As soon as we complete our investigation, we will make our findings public, but for now I can only confirm the incident to you and the number of people who died.”

that the tipper driver lost control and rammed into the oncoming motorcycle rider who was travelling along his family.

Eyewitness account revealed that all the victims died on the spot after they were crushed by the tipper driver.

“It was a pathetic scenario. To see the whole family members killed in this kind of situation is touching. I could not hold my tears when I saw lifeless bodies of the man, his wife and his four children.

He suspected the brake of the tipper was in a bad condition, noting that, “if the brake is in good shape the driver will stop the car from crushing the motorcycle rider.”

“You know most of the tippers working around us don’t have a good brake.”