Six EndSARS protesters regain freedom after 4yrs imprisonment

Six EndSARS protesters have regained freedom after being set free by a magistrate court sitting in Ikeja axis of Lagos State.

The six protesters, who were convicted for breaching public peace during the 2020 #EndSARS protest, were discharged after spending a term inside the prison that is commiserate with the offense committed.

The defendants, Daniel Joyinbo (31), Adigun Sodiq (28), Kehinde Shola (32), Salaudeen Kamilu (29), Sodiq Usseni (33), and Azeez Isiaka (34), had entered a plea bargain agreement and pleaded guilty on yesterday to the charge of breaching public peace brought against them by the Lagos State Government.

After reviewing the plea bargain agreement, Magistrate Bola Osunsanmi found the defendants guilty and convicted them of the offence.

In place of sentencing, however, the Magistrate cautioned and discharged them on the stance that they had already spent almost four years in custody.

Earlier during the court proceedings, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, presented an amended charge before the Magistrate.

He stated that the defendants committed the offence on November 23, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. in Ebutte Metta, Lagos.

According to him, their actions were likely to cause a breach of public peace, an offence that contravenes Section 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Martins urged the court to sentence the defendants based on their guilty plea.

In response, the defendant’s legal representative, T.D. Ojeshino, pleaded for leniency, arguing that the defendants were first-time offenders, some of whom were breadwinners for their families.

He emphasised that they had been in custody since 2020 and had learned their lessons.

“My lord, I plead the court to tamper justice with mercy as the defendants are first-time offenders”.