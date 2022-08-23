Six die during road crashes in Ondo

No fewer than six passengers were reported to have died while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an accident involving a containerized truck and commercial bus along Ore expressway in Ondo State.

The six deceased passengers were said to include one male adult, four female adults, and a female child while the injured three others were one male adult and two female adults.

The bodies of the deceased victims, it was learnt, have been deposited at the General hospital morgue while the injured were rushed to same hospital for treatment in Ore.

As gathered, the tragedy that claimed the lives of the passengers was said to have occurred on Tuesday at Ajue town end of the road in Odigbo Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the truck with number plate Lagos MUS 321 YF had a brake failure and the driver lost control of the vehicle and had a collision with a bus, Ondo RGB 487 XA, which resulted in the deaths of the passengers along the road.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Unit Commander in Ore, Sikiru Alonge, added that the truck lost control due to brake failure and had a collision with the bus killing six passengers and injuring three others.

“Six people have lost their lives while three others sustained injuries in a road crash involving a truck and a bus at Ajue town in Odigbo Local Government Area on the Ore-Ondo expressway.

“10 people were involved in the accident, six people died; one male adult, four female adults, and a female child with three other injured passengers; one male adult and two female adults”.

The unit commander said further that the vehicles had been towed to the Ajue Divisional Police Station and appealed that motorists always ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles before putting them on the road, especially during the rainy season.

The FRSC unit commander also advised motorists to ensure total concentration and maintain speed limits when driving to avoid road traffic crashes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

