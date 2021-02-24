Six die during police, hoodlums clashes in Abia

No fewer than six persons were said to have died in Abia State when hoodlums and police officers attached to the Abayi Police Station in Aba State Command clashed yesterday.

The incident was said to have occurred when the hoodlums numbering about two hundred persons, armed with AK47 rifles and machetes invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

As stated, the fatalities were recorded while the police officers were trying to prevent the hoodlums from attacking the police station sited in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the incident, the Force Public Relation Officer, Frank Mba, said that the command neutralised four among the attackers while two officers also lost their lives in the process.

Through a statement on Wednesday, the force spokesperson listed the officers who paid the supreme price to include an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Vincent Gonze, and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo.

He noted that aside from the fatalities recorded, the police also arrested eight hoodlums and that investigations are ongoing to ensure more others are arrested.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu NPM mni commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased officers. He warns that dire consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engages in an unwarranted attack on any public property and directs all Command CPs to employ all legally permissible measures to protect lives and property

“Meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing and the perpetrators of the unwholesome incident will be prosecuted in due course. The police high command calls on proprietors of medical facilities – both public and private – in and around Abia State to report any person(s) found seeking medical treatment for bullet wounds and other related injuries to the nearest police station,” the statement said.