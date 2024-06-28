Six die during gunmen attack on Ebonyi police station

No fewer than six crime suspects under detention have been reported killed by gunmen during an attack on Ishieke police station in Ebonyi Local Government area of Ebonyi state.

The gunmen, who stormed the police station, shot sporadically, causing panic around the community which led to residents scampering for safety.

An eye witness on Thursday told.newsmen that the police operatives on ground, engaged the gunmen in a gun battle which lasted for over 30 minutes in front of the station, before other security operatives arrived for defence.

A viral video circulating online showed the number of suspected persons shot dead, linking them to some of the attackers.

Two vehicles were visibly seen to have been set ablaze by the gunmen during the attack that lasted several minutes.

The casualties recorded are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

Meanwhile, the attack comes barely a few hours after the wife of Inspector General of Police, Elizabeth Egbetokun, visited Ebonyi state police command for an enlarged empowerment programme.