Guinea-Bissau president two guards, four others die during attempted coup

No fewer than two Guinea-Bissau presidential aides and four assailants have been confirmed dead during a failed coup attempt to overthrow the President, Umaro Embalo, in a sporadic gunfire that lasted more than five hours near a government compound where he was holding a cabinet meeting.

The deceased involved in the assault were said to have been engaged in the gun battle when they were shot during the attack.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the state’s radio said that residents of the capital cautiously returned to daily life, adding that Embalo had announced that the situation was under control.

On his part, the president said that the coup attempt was aimed at eliminating him and all his cabinet, adding that it was well planned as it seemed to be related to drug trafficking.

“It wasn’t just a coup. It was an attempt to kill the president, the prime minister and all the cabinet. The attack was well prepared and organised and could also be related to people involved in drug trafficking”, he said.

Also, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou through his social media handle claimed that the army was responsible for the coup attempt.

“I welcome the failure of the military coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau, which was an attack on democracy and the people,” he said.

During his visit to Embalo , the France’s ambassador to Guinea-Bissau, Terence Wills, congratulated him for the sang-froid he showed during the attack, adding that his efforts made a great impact.

As gathered, the West African country, which has a population of about 2 million, has witnessed 10 coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974. Only one democratically elected president has completed a full term.

West Africa has been hit by a string of military takeovers over the past 18 months – including two in Mali, one in Guinea and one in Burkina Faso just last week – leading analysts to warn about “coup contagion”.

The context appeared different in Guinea-Bissau. It remains unclear who was behind the attack but Embalo suggested it was linked to the government’s fight against drug trafficking rather than an army plan to seize powe

