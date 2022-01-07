Six die during building collapse in China

No fewer than six people have been confirmed dead during the collapse of a building in China’s southwest municipality of Chongqing following an explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas leak.

The blast was reportedly triggered by a suspected gas leak and brought down a neighbourhood committee building housing a canteen, trapping more than 20 people, six dead bodies were recovered from the rubble, nine people brought out alive, while 11 others were still trapped.

The Ministry of Emergency Management on Friday, said a rescue team have been dispatched to the scene, in Chongqing’s Wulong district and the local fire fighting department had sent 50 vehicles too, adding that the scene of the blast appeared to be in the middle of other buildings and was surrounded by a crowd of bystanders.

Footage posted on the social media page of the state’s broadcaster CCTV showed smoke and dust billowing from the collapsed building in Wulong district on the outskirts of the southwestern megacity.

on their part, China Officials were said to have demanded the “fastest possible rescue” and ordered service personnel to “spare no effort to rescue the injured and strictly guard against secondary disasters.

According to an eyewitness, whose identity was not specified, the scene of the blast which led to the building collaapse was scary and horrible to watch as he expressed his fears over the aftermath of the collapse.

“The blast was “very scary… our windows have all been blown to pieces”. he said.

As gathered, In June, 25 people were killed in a gas blast that ripped through a residential compound and struck a busy two-storey building packed with shoppers. Eight suspects, including the general manager of the company that owned the gas pipe, were detained after the government said “the company’s safety management system was unsound”.

The same month, 18 people were killed and more injured when a fire broke out at a martial arts school, with state media reporting that all the victims were boarding school pupils.

