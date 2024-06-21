Six die during auto crash in Nasarawa

No fewer than six passengers have been confirmed dead and scores others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash in Nasarawa State.

As gathered, the accident occurred along Loko-Oweto expressway in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the deceased and other passengers boarded a commercial vehicle owned by Gombawa Motors and were en route Northeast region.

A resident of Loko, popularly called Sultanate Al-lokowiey, who witnessed the accident told newsmen that the incident occurred during the early hours yesterday.

According to Al-lokowiey, the burial led by Mai Loko, Abubakar Ahmed Sabo, was conducted on Thursday according to Islamic rites.

The representatives of the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC among others also attended the funeral.