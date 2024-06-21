26.2 C
Lagos
Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
National

Six die during auto crash in Nasarawa

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

0
2

No fewer than six passengers have been confirmed dead and scores others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash in Nasarawa State.

As gathered, the accident occurred along Loko-Oweto expressway in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the deceased and other passengers boarded a commercial vehicle owned by Gombawa Motors and were en route Northeast region.

A resident of Loko, popularly called Sultanate Al-lokowiey, who witnessed the accident told newsmen that the incident occurred during the early hours yesterday.

According to Al-lokowiey, the burial led by Mai Loko, Abubakar Ahmed Sabo, was conducted on Thursday according to Islamic rites.

The representatives of the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC among others also attended the funeral.

Previous article
Kano Govt. orders Bayero’s eviction, demolition of palace
Next article
Lagos cholera death toll jumps to 24

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.