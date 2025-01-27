Six die after tanker explosion in Pakistan

At least six people have been confirmed dead after a truck carrying a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) caught fire and exploded near an industrial area in Central Pakistan.

It was learnt that the explosion which occurred in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province also led to more than dozens sustaining varying degrees of injuries during the blast.

According to gathered reports on Monday, the incident happened when the tanker filled with LPG exploded during refilling in Multan’s Hamid Pur Kanora area.

The LPG was being transferred from a large gas bowser to smaller bowsers and commercial cylinders at the site.

As gathered, the explosion which caused shivering among residents in the city triggered a massive fire, with debris from the shattered vehicle landing on nearby residential areas and destroying multiple shops loaded with goods.

“ Fire erupted due to gas leakage from a tanker, which led to a powerful explosion killing six people and injuring 29 others,” said Station House Officer of Muzaffarabad Police Station in Multan, Bashir Ahmed.

Ahmed added that the deceased included a minor and two women.

Furthermore, the local police head, said that rescue teams had evacuated over 100 trapped residents and transferred the injured to Nishtar Hospital, where an emergency has been declared.

“ More than 18 fire tenders fought the flames for five hours before bringing the fire under control,” he said, adding that the warehouse was in a residential area, which is illegal.