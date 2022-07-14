Six die, 65 others injure during windstorm in Jigawa

Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed that no fewer than six persons are dead while 65 others were left with varying degrees of injuries after a windstorm in Kafinhausa Local Government Area of the state.

The windstorm was said to have wreaked havoc in the affected community and destroyed several houses.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Yusuf Sani, yesterday, in Dutse disclosed that the agency was conducting damage assessment exercise to ascertain the extend of destruction caused by the disaster.

He said that the displaced persons took refuge with their relatives in the area pending when a temporary shelter would be provided for them by the agency.

“Six persons lost their lives and 65 others who sustained injuries in the disaster had been hospitalised.

“Our personnel and that of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are in the area assessing the level of damage,” he said.

On his part, Athe Information Officer in charge of the area, Muhammad Umar, said that the Chairman of the Council, Muhammad Saminu, have visited the victims on admission at General Hospital, Kafinhausa.

