Six Canadians die during fire outbreak

No fewer than six people have been confirmed dead following a bomb explosion and subsequent fire at a commercial building in Ottawa, Canada’s capital.

The state police stated that they have taken tree men to the hospital after the blast while the search for five others who were said not to be unaccounted for.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the police authorities said they did not expect to find any survivors in their search for the missing four men and a woman, adding that one of the men taken to the hospital had succumbed to their injuries, while another remained in serious but stable condition as the third man had been released.

The site of the incident was said to belong to Eastway Tank Pump & Meter Ltd, a manufacturer of custom tank trucks, who had not responded to the incident on their property.

On his part via his social media handle, Ottawa Mayor, Jim Watson, offered his condolences to the family of the deceased and support for those awaiting word on the missing, adding that words cannot replace their relatives.

“No words can take away the stress and devastation as these people await news about their relatives and friends,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city’s police and fire departments were said to be investigating the incident, along with the labor ministry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

