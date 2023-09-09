Six Boko Haram die during clashes against Army in Sambisa forest

The Nigerian Army troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ has been reported to have killed no fewer than six Boko Haram during raid of Sambisa forest in Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists died when they clashed with Nigerian Army troops, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and HYBRID forces at Garin Ba’aba in Bama Local Government Area.

Bama is located about 70 kilometers drive from Maiduguri and also at the centre of the Sambisa Forests.

A source, Zagazola Makama, on Saturday, narrated that the terrorists tried to show some resistance but the troops engaged resisted their antics and neutralized them.

According to one of the soldiers, “We entered their village at Garin Ba’abba which is inside Sambisa forest, we encountered their surveillance team known as “Murabitun ” and instantly naturalized four among them.

“The rest of the Boko Haram began screaming Allahu Akhbar, Allahu Akhbar and started firing from their position. But in the gunbattle that ensued, we gunned down two more terrorists while the rest escaped,” he added

