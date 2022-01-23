Six bandits die during kidnap of Zamfara transport boss

Atleast six bandits were reported to have been met their death during an encounter with troops and members of the vigilante group in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The gunmen were engaged by the troops and members of the vigilante group after they kidnapped the Managing Director of Zamfara State Transport Authority (Mass Transit), Aminu Papa, and his family members.

Residents of Mareri Community, an outskirt in Gusau, narrated that the gunmen invaded the community around 11:30 pm yesterday and started shooting sporadically.

Sources said that the bandits, on arrival, went straight to Papa’s house and engaged the security operatives stationed there in a gun duel before overpowering the two policemen and disarming them.

“Papa and his four family members were abducted, but thank God that Soldiers and local vigilantes were quickly mobilised, they quickly engaged the bandits with serious gunfire,” the source added.

He said the gun battle with the military subsequently forced the bandits to release the abducted family members and absconded ran away with hopes that they would not be trailed.

“The security forces went after them and killed six of the bandits including two females among them, others escaped and left the man with a gunshot wound in his leg.”

As gathered, this was not the first time that bandits would be invading the community and trying to kidnap residents from the community.

According to the source, we are living in fear, my house fence is marked with bullet shots, I and my entire family could not sleep.

The attack comes weeks after the wife and two daughters of a lecturer at the Federal College of Education Gusau, had been abducted in the same community on New Year’s eve; although they were later released after the payment of a ransom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

