Six Americans die, nine injure during gunmen attack

No fewer than six people have been confirmed dead while nine others were left with varying degrees of injuries during gunmen attack in California, United States of America.

The shooting was said to have occurred in the morning in a stretch of downtown near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and major concerts take place.

Confirming the shooting attack through their social media handle on Sunday, the California Police said that several blocks were closed while they investigate, but released no details on the ages or identities of the victims. Videos posted online showed people shouting and running in the street.

“At least six people died and at least nine were injured in an early-morning shooting in Sacramento, California,” it said.

As gathered, the incident comes a little more than a month after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in the same city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

