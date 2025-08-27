Sister in-law kills groom after wedding ceremony in Turkey

A 23-year-old groom, Ali Karaca, died from injuries sustained after being struck by celebratory gunfire on his own wedding day in northern Turkey.

Karaca and his bride, Beyzanur Beyazıt, were being escorted home following their wedding ceremony when the groom was hit by a stray bullet, allegedly fired by his 47-year-old sister-in-law.

Despite efforts by emergency medical personnel, the group was pronounced dead at Şebinkarahisar State Hospital, where he was rushed for treatment.

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, the sister-in-law was detained by authorities, who also recovered two unlicensed pistols from her residence.

The shooting occurred in Şebinkarahisar District, prompting local prosecutors to launch a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the groom’s death.

The case has reignited concerns over celebratory gunfire, a longstanding but dangerous tradition still practiced at weddings across Turkey’s northern Black Sea region.

Tragically, this is not an isolated incident. Just last week, another fatal shooting occurred in the north-eastern province of Trabzon, where a man was killed and two others injured by celebratory gunfire fired before a wedding ceremony.

That wedding was immediately cancelled, and two suspects were detained, one of whom, according to local media, was a police officer.